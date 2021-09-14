CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aerospace & Defense

NASA's TROPICS Pathfinder satellite produces global first light images and captures Hurricane Ida

By NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center
Phys.org
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOn August 8, NASA's TROPICS Pathfinder satellite captured global first light images as well as a look inside the structure of Hurricane Ida before and after it made landfall. The satellite launched on June 30, 2021 as the pathfinder—or test—satellite for NASA's Time-Resolved Observations of Precipitation structure and storm Intensity with a Constellation of Smallsats (TROPICS) mission. The Pathfinder satellite provides an opportunity to test the technology, communication systems, and data processing before the six satellites comprising the TROPICS constellation launch in 2022. "[Pathfinder] is like a dress rehearsal of the mission," said Bill Blackwell, the principal investigator for the TROPICS mission and a researcher at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology Lincoln Laboratory in Lexington, Massachusetts.

