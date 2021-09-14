CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Future of quantum information processing: Twisting light that switches direction at room temperature

Cover picture for the articleScientists have generated circularly polarized light and controlled its direction without using clunky magnets or very low temperatures. The findings, by Nagoya University researchers and colleagues in Japan, and published in the journal Advanced Materials, show promise for the development of materials and device methods that can be used in optical quantum information processing.

