Robson Conceicao files complaint with WBC over decision loss to Oscar Valdez

Judge Stephen Blea acknowledges his bad Oscar Valdez v Robson Conceicao scorecard!. On September 10, Oscar Valdez and Robson Conceicao waged battle for Valdez’s WBC junior lightweight title. After the conclusion of twelve hard-fought rounds, the scorecards announced Oscar Valdez as the victor. The result was to the dismay of fans and pundits. The outraged stemmed from two things. First was the fact that Valdez retained his title after appearing to clearly lose the fight. On top of that, there was the 117-110 scorecard from judge Stephen Blea. His counterparts, Omar Mintun and Chris Tellez, turned in 115-112, which were much more respectable scorecards.

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 8 DAYS AGO