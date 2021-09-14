CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robson Conceicao files complaint with WBC over decision loss to Oscar Valdez

By Wil Esco
Bad Left Hook
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRobson Conceicao has now filed a formal complaint with the WBC organization stemming from his unanimous decision loss to Oscar Valdez this past weekend. Conceicao gave Valdez much more difficulty than most expected, but still ended up on the short end of a unanimous decision. There were plenty who were critical of the official result, specifically a 117-110 card in favor of Valdez — for which that judge has recently apologized.

