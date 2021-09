Ewan McGregor has won the Emmy Award for lead actor in a limited series for his role in the Netflix show “Halston.” McGregor beat out an impressive list of competitors in the category including: Paul Bettany for the Disney Plus-Marvel Studios series “WandaVision,” Hugh Grant for HBO’s “The Undoing,” and Lin-Manuel Miranda and Leslie Odom Jr. for Disney Plus’ filmed version of “Hamilton.” In his acceptance speech, McGregor thanked the cast and crew of the show. “I just want to thank our crew first of all because like so many people have said tonight, we shot through the pandemic in New York City...

