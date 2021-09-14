CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This MCU Actor Is Netflix's New Tomb Raider

By Mary Osborne
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Early in 2021, fans caught wind that a "Tomb Raider" series would be coming to a certain streaming platform known for beautiful game adaptations like "Castlevania:" Netflix. Then, "Tomb Raider" fans got even more good news when Crystal Dynamics, the studio responsible for the most recent "Tomb Raider" titles, announced that it would be going all out for the 25th anniversary of the action franchise. Even though the studio didn't have a new game in development, 2021 was set to be a big year for "Tomb Raider" fans. Now, the good news continues as Netflix just announced who will play Croft in its upcoming series.

