CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

US consumer prices rise 0.3% in August, lowest in 7 months

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER
Telegraph
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose a lower-than-expected 0.3% last month, the smallest increase in seven months and a hopeful sign that a recent jump in inflation may be cooling. The August gain was weaker than the 0.5% increase in July and a 0.9% surge in June, the Labor...

www.thetelegraph.com

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Inflation is once again becoming a potential concern in the U.S., according to some economists. This is due in part to accelerated job growth, new stimulus packages, and the rising price of fuel.   There is a worry, additionally, that interest rates will increase, which could make daily life more expensive, curtail spending, and slow […]
BUSINESS
kitco.com

Is gold price ready to hear what Fed's Powell has to say?

(Kitco News) Gold is now in a much better position to receive Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's announcement on Wednesday. But can it handle a more hawkish message from the central bank?. After dropping $50 last week, gold saw encouraging double-digit gains as Evergrande concerns rattled the markets early this...
BUSINESS
probuilder.com

Will Home Prices Really Decline if Rates Rise?

Conventional wisdom suggests that if the Federal Reserve Board raises interest rates, higher monthly mortgage payments should cool demand and consequently housing price appreciation. But the Fed doesn’t control interest rates directly. The board influences money supply through buying mortgage-backed securities. So, the question becomes: If we are experiencing a...
REAL ESTATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
AFP

US existing home sales fall as supply tightens

Sales of US existing homes fell in August for the first time in three months as the ongoing supply shortage and high prices kept buyers away from the market, according to industry data released Wednesday. The decline in in August followed two months of increases and came as prices continued to rise and the supply of homes on the market continued to dwindle.
REAL ESTATE
MarketWatch

EIA reports a weekly decline in U.S. crude supplies, but gasoline stockpiles rise

The Energy Information Administration reported on Wednesday that U.S. crude inventories fell by 3.5 million barrels for the week ended Sept. 17. That was slightly less than the average decline of 3.8 million barrels expected by analysts polled by S&P Global Platts forecast. The American Petroleum Institute on Tuesday reported a 6.1 million-barrel decrease, according to sources. The EIA, however, also reported a weekly inventory increase of 3.5 million barrels for gasoline supplies, while distillate stockpiles were down by 2.6 million barrels. The S&P Global Platts survey had forecast supply decreases of about 900,000 barrels for gasoline and 1.4 million barrels for distillates. The EIA data also showed crude stocks at the Cushing, Okla., storage hub edged down by 1.5 million barrels for the week. Oil prices pared some of their gains following the EIA data. November West Texas Intermediate crude was up $1.06, or 1.5%, at $71.55 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange. Futures were trading at $71.80 before the supply data.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Consumer Prices#Food Prices#Labor Market#Ap#The Labor Department#Republicans#Americans#The Federal Reserve#Fed#High Frequency Economics
The Independent

Inflation forces homebuilders to take it slow, raise prices

Even in the hottest U.S. housing market in more than a decade, new home construction has turned into a frustratingly uncertain and costly proposition for many homebuilders.Rising costs and shortages of building materials and labor are rippling across the homebuilding industry, which accounted for nearly 12% of all U.S. home sales in July. Construction delays are common, prompting many builders to pump the brakes on the number of new homes they put up for sale. As building a new home gets more expensive, some of those costs are passed along to buyers.Across the economy, prices having spiked this year...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Air Travel
NewsBreak
Gas Price
pymnts

US Consumer Sentiment Tumbles in August

Preliminary results in the University of Michigan’s monthly consumer sentiment survey shows the index dropping 11.7% (80.4 to 71.0) compared to the same time a year ago, but up about 1% from August (70.3), according to a university announcement on Friday (Sept. 17). The monthly index of consumer expectations was...
BUSINESS
mining.com

Gold price drops to lowest in a month after US retail data surprise

Gold prices declined to their lowest in more than a month on Thursday as strong US retail sales data pushed up the dollar, fueling more bets that the Federal Reserve may accelerate its tapering measures. Spot gold declined 2.2% by noon EDT to $1,755.05 an ounce, after shedding as much...
RETAIL
NBC Connecticut

Consumer Prices Post Smaller-Than-Expected Increase in August

Consumer prices in August rose 5.3% from a year ago and 0.3% from July, the Labor Department reported Tuesday. Both totals were slightly below market expectations, sending stock futures higher. Stripping out food and energy, the consumer price index was up just 0.1% for the month. Prices for an array...
BUSINESS
Union Leader

U.S. consumer price growth cools, smallest gain in seven months

Prices paid by U.S. consumers rose in August by less than forecast, snapping a string of outsized gains and suggesting that some of the upward pressure on inflation is beginning to wane. The consumer price index increased 0.3% from July, the smallest advance in seven months, according to Labor Department...
BUSINESS
GreenwichTime

Consumer Price Hikes Soften in August, Annual Inflation Stays Stubbornly High

The pace of consumer price inflation fell in August to its lowest monthly level since February, though the 12-month rate of inflation remained historically high, a new government report shows. The consumer price index (CPI) rose 0.3 percent in August from July, the Labor Department said in a Sept. 14...
BUSINESS
CNBC

Why food prices are rising in the United States

The Covid-19 pandemic sent food prices skyrocketing amid a slew of supply chain disruptions, but food costs have been steadily rising over the past five years. The rise in prices can have serious consequences for the most vulnerable Americans. According to the USDA, 13.8 million Americans qualified as food insecure in 2020. Here's how much food prices have risen, what's driving the increase and how businesses and policymakers can fix it.
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy