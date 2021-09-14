TAB App: Crypto Ecosystem for E-commerce, Wallet Services, Crypto Exchange, Social Networking and C2C Service Connection Platform Goes Live on AppStore and Google Play

Google brought one of Android 11's best privacy features to every Android phone the company still actively supports, and it did it through the magic of Google Play Services. Soon, every phone running a version of Android 6 or later will be able to automatically revoke system permissions if you haven't used the app in a while. Android 6 is the cutoff because it's also the minimum version that supports the latest adaptation of the beast that is Google Play Services. It's also quite old, and you're going to find newer software on all of the best Android phones you can buy in 2021, as well as the not-so-great ones.

CELL PHONES ・ 4 DAYS AGO