TAB App: Crypto Ecosystem for E-commerce, Wallet Services, Crypto Exchange, Social Networking and C2C Service Connection Platform Goes Live on AppStore and Google Play

By News BTC
NEWSBTC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTABANK recently revealed its new application-based ecosystem Tabus that uses DeFi with advanced blockchain technology and presents the user with a unified platform for investments, social networking, gaming, eCommerce, and the list goes on and on. The good news is that users can now use this newly launched app on their android and iOS devices. The TABUS app makes it possible to utilize all the functionalities of the TABANK on the go providing better convenience and value to the users.

www.newsbtc.com

IN THIS ARTICLE
