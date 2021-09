Netflix, which was the first streaming service to land a Primetime Emmy Award nomination back in 2013, but was beaten to series wins by competitors Hulu and Amazon Prime, has finally snagged a series award of its own — two, to be exact. The fourth season of The Crown, Peter Morgan’s opus about the British royal family, was awarded the best drama series prize during the 2021 Emmys telecast on Sunday night, prevailing over formidable competition including Hulu’s The Handmaid’s Tale, Amazon Prime’s The Boys, Disney+’s The Mandalorian, FX’s Pose, NBC’s This Is Us and fellow Netflix nominee Bridgerton. A few moments...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO