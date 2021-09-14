Numbers, not narratives, remedy misperceptions of the racial wealth gap

The American healthcare system has long impacted people of color disproportionately, providing them with second-rate care that, in itself, is difficult to access. An area of healthcare that is often neglected where these disparities have existed for decades is dental care. This has contributed to prominent racial disparities in oral health that can begin early on in one’s life. Children of color from the ages of 3–5 suffer from untreated cavities at almost twice the rate of white children and triple the rate as they reach their teens. From the age of twenty, Black patients experience untreated tooth decay at twice the rate of white patients, and Black seniors will suffer from total tooth loss twice as often as white seniors.[1] These disparities cannot be attributed to a single cause, but it is evident African American patients have faced a history of obstacles that contributed to this issue and continue to affect millions of people today.

EDUCATION ・ 13 DAYS AGO