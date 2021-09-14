CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
California Recall Election: What You Need to Know

By Michael R. Blood
NBC Chicago
NBC Chicago
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe California recall election that could remove first-term Democratic Gov. Gavin Newsom from office wraps up Tuesday. Nearly 8 million mail-in ballots — the form of voting most Californians use — already have been returned out of 22 million sent to registered voters. The contest unfolded this summer as the...

