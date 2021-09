Detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of an Essex County man outside his apartment this past weekend, authorities said on Wednesday. Troy Traynham, 59, of East Orange, was shot outside his home on Chestnut Street Saturday afternoon. He was taken to University Hospital in Newark, where he died at 4:48 p.m., according to Acting Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens II and East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi.

ESSEX COUNTY, NJ ・ 3 HOURS AGO