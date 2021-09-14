Riley Green Announces Headlining ‘We Out Here’ Tour

Riley Green is getting back out there.

Just this morning, he announced his 2021-2022 headlining “We Out Here” tour with openers Corey Smith, Kameron Marlowe and Mike Ryan.

Currently, he’s opening Dierks Bentley’s “Beers On Me” tour with Parker McCollum, so this one will kick off with a few dates at the beginning of November and then pick up again in January of 2022.

Riley announced all of the dates on Instagram, saying:

“Can’t wait to see y’all on the #WeOutHereTour with Corey Smith, Kameron Marlowe and Mike Ryan.

Presale tickets go on sale today at 10am and tickets go on sale to the public Friday at 10am….y’all get ready. Get the presale code and tickets on my website.”

If you follow Riley at all on social media, then you know there really is no better name for this tour than “We Out Here.”

And, after COVID basically shut down live music in almost every state for a substantial amount of time last year (which is why Riley initially started the awesome Golden Saw Music Hall Series), it sounds just a little bit better.

He puts on a great live show, and also has a tendency to play all sorts of classic and 90’s country covers, too. If you get the chance to see him in concert, I highly recommend doing so.

2021-2022 WE OUT HERE TOUR DATES:

11/3/2021 Athens, GA – 440 Foundry Pavilion

11/4/2021 Huntsville, AL – Propst Arena at the Von Braun Center

11/5/2021 Pikeville, KY – Appalachian Wireless Center

11/6/2021 Augusta, GA – William B. Bell Auditorium

1/6/2022 Columbia, SC – Township Auditorium

1/7/2022 Atlanta, GA – Coca-Cola Roxy

1/13/2022 Knoxville, TN – Knoxville Civic Coliseum

1/14/2022 Savannah, GA – Enmarket Arena

1/15/2022 Albany, GA – Albany Civic Center

1/27/2022 Columbus, GA – Columbus Civic Center

1/28/2022 Biloxi, MS – Mississippi Coast Coliseum

1/29/2022 Birmingham, AL – Legacy Arena at the BICC

2/3/2022 Southaven, MS – Landers Center

2/4/2022 Tupelo, MS – Bancorpsouth Arena

2/5/2022 Chattanooga, TN – Soldiers & Sailors Memorial Auditorium

I can’t wait to hear him play some of his newest material from Behind The Bar:

“Put ‘Em On Mine”

“That’s What I’ve Been Told”

“I Let A Damn Good Woman Leave”