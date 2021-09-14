Brugge vs. PSG: Champions League live stream Lionel Messi, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleParis Saint-Germain expect to win the Champions League this season, and that journey officially begins on Tuesday on Paramount+ when the Parisians travel to Belgium to face Club Brugge on Matchday 1. The two teams are in Group A, along with Manchester City and RB Leipzig. PSG enter as the favorites to take all three points convincingly as the hosts look to pull off a shocker.

