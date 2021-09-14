Brugge vs. PSG: Champions League live stream Lionel Messi, TV channel, how to watch online, news, odds

Lionel Messi will miss Paris Saint-Germain’s Ligue 1 encounter with Metz after suffering a knee injury.The Argentine star was taken off during the second half of PSG’s win against Lyon on Sunday. PSG are due to meet Manchester City in a marquee Champions League Group A clash next Tuesday, 28 September.“Lionel Messi, following a knock received on his left knee, had an MRI this morning which confirms the signs a bone bruise,” said a statement from the French club.“A new scan will be performed in 48 hours.”PSG manager Mauricio Pochettino had been criticised for his decision to take off Messi...

SOCCER ・ 1 DAY AGO