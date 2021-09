Whoever makes the next Alien sequel or spinoff should consider casting Mary Elizabeth Winstead as the successor of Sigourney Weaver’s character, Ellen Ripley. Since her breakthrough in Scott Pilgrim vs. the World, Winstead has grown into a self-assured actress whose physical confidence, sardonic line deliveries, and shaggy chopped ’do evoke Weaver’s sci-fi icon. Whether she plays Amanda Ripley, Ellen’s canonical daughter, or a clone of Ellen herself (a narrative possibility imagined by 1997’s Joss Whedon-written Alien Resurrection), Winstead should be unleashed against the Weyland-Yutani Corporation so everyone can watch the sparks fly. Maybe taking on that kind of iconic role could keep Winstead from tiresome fare like Netflix’s action movie Kate.

MOVIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO