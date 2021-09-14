Located On Reclaimed Mine Land, Mountain Rose Vineyards Serves Delicious Virginia Wine Worth Sampling
Is there anything lovelier than Virginia wine? There are so many praiseworthy wineries and vineyards scattered throughout the Old Dominion, and each of them warrants a visit. Today’s destination is particularly unique not only for its delicious wine but also because it just so happens to be located on reclaimed mine land. This previously mined land is now the home of several beautiful grapevines, which you can experience when you visit this picturesque landmark. Here’s more on what you can look forward to when you visit Mountain Rose Vineyards.
Address: Mountainrose Vineyards Inc, 10439 N Reservoir Rd, Wise, VA 24293, USA
