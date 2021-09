We know Wes Anderson is as much of an aesthete as he is a storyteller. His movies remain a grand testament to that: enrapturing screenwriting that bursts into physical form, complimented by his colour and compositional hallmarks. The French Dispatch is, of course, no different. The latest from Wes, and his first since 2018’s stop-motion Isle of Dogs, sees him build a mesmerising city in France in which the European outpost of an American literary magazine is based. Of course it’s packed with one of the most illustrious and starry cast you could imagine; so much talent, in fact, that they’ve had to make 12 new posters to showcase them all.

