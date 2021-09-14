Disney Reveals Massive Savings For December Vacations
If you are a Florida resident or an Annual Passholder at Walt Disney World Resort, we have a fantastic deal for you!. Disney World can be an expensive vacation or even just a pricey daily visit. Many want to go for those who live in the state, but to shell out the big bucks on Disney when that can be put towards traveling somewhere new, it has to be worth the money. Because of their proximity, Florida residents often get discounts on many things at Disney World from their Park tickets to their Disney Resort rooms.insidethemagic.net
