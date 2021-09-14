Grand Cathay unveiled for first ever appearance in ‘Total War: Warhammer 3’

​Streaming services are all over the place these days. What started out as a revolutionary new model of distribution being pushed by a few fringe companies has become a booming industry. There are so many streaming services, that it can be difficult to figure out which ones you should even buy. Now, Games Workshop has thrown its hat into the ring with Warhammer+, a subscription service based on the company’s popular Warhammer tabletop gaming franchises, from 40K to Age of Sigmar, and beyond. So, with the new service having just arrived, how does it actually stack up compared to others? Well, we spent a week or two with the service and checked out everything that it has to offer.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 6 DAYS AGO