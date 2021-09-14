CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Cathay unveiled for first ever appearance in ‘Total War: Warhammer 3’

By Miri Teixeira
NME
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCreative Assembly has revealed extensive details about Grand Cathay’s appearance in Total War: Warhammer 3. Grand Cathay, a Chinese-analogue faction that is often referred to as one of the ‘lost’ nations, has never made an appearance outside of background lore and mysterious snippets of information. This reveal finally brings the nation to the forefront of the franchise, and a new trailer released today has unveiled details about play style, army roster, and rulers.

www.nme.com

