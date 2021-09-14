Sofar Sounds Veteran Launches WithOthers, a Benefit Concert Matchmaker

Roblox and Warner Music Group announced that the popular band Twenty One Pilots will hold a virtual concert inside Roblox. The game platform, best known as a haven for kids, has grown up and is gunning to be the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds that are all interconnected, like in novels such as Snow Crash and Ready Player One. And so it is adding nongaming entertainment as a way to expand its appeal and keep players inside the Roblox platform for a longer time. Speaking of the metaverse, last week Roblox announced Vans World, a collaboration with the shoe brand to build a metaverse experience inside Roblox.

ENTERTAINMENT ・ 13 DAYS AGO