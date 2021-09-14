Sofar Sounds Veteran Launches WithOthers, a Benefit Concert Matchmaker
In 2017, concert startup Sofar Sounds partnered with Amnesty International for "Give a Home," a one-day benefit concert series with performances around the world by 1,000 artists including The National and Ed Sheeran. Held in volunteers' living rooms and other intimate settings, the performances not only raised $180,000 for Amnesty International's work supporting refugees' rights, but left many attendees eager to become more involved in activism.www.billboard.com
