CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carroll, IA

City Of Carroll Receives Good News On GO Bond Refunding

By Chantelle Grove
1380kcim.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs the City of Carroll worked to refund $3,445,000 in General Obligation Capital Loan notes, they set a goal of receiving at least three bids. A refunding option was pursued in an effort to lower interest rates on the 12 years remaining on the notes issued to fund the library and city hall projects. On Monday night, Susanne Gerlach, a director with PFM Financial Advisors LLC in Des Moines, told council members there was very, very good news to come out of the morning’s bid opening.

www.1380kcim.com

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

French envoy to return to U.S. after fence-mending Biden-Macron call

PARIS/WASHINGTON, Sept 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. and French presidents moved to mend ties on Wednesday, with France agreeing to send its ambassador back to Washington and the White House acknowledging it erred in brokering a deal for Australia to buy U.S. instead of French submarines without consulting Paris. In...
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Iowa Business
Local
Iowa Government
City
Carroll, IA
City
Des Moines, IA
Carroll, IA
Government
CNN

Willie Garson, 'Sex and the City' actor, dead at 57

(CNN) — Actor Willie Garson, known for his role on the "Sex and the City" series and films, has died, according to his son, Nathen Garson. He was 57. "I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I'm so glad you got to share all your adventures with me and were able to accomplish so much," his son wrote on Instagram. "I'm so proud of you."
CELEBRITIES
The Hill

Debt ceiling fight pits corporate America against Republicans

The debt ceiling battle on Capitol Hill is pitting corporate America against congressional Republicans in a test for business groups that have historically aligned with GOP lawmakers on economic issues. Senate Republican leaders are digging in on their opposition to raising or suspending the debt limit, prompting sharp warnings from...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Financial Advisors#Interest Rates#Credit Rating#Moody
The Hill

DOJ sues to block JetBlue-American Airlines partnership

The Justice Department on Tuesday filed a lawsuit to block an alliance between American Airlines and JetBlue, criticizing it as a “de facto merger” that reduces competition. The antitrust lawsuit seeks to undo the airlines’ partnership to share flights at New York and Boston airports and allow customers to book...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy