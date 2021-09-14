City Of Carroll Receives Good News On GO Bond Refunding
As the City of Carroll worked to refund $3,445,000 in General Obligation Capital Loan notes, they set a goal of receiving at least three bids. A refunding option was pursued in an effort to lower interest rates on the 12 years remaining on the notes issued to fund the library and city hall projects. On Monday night, Susanne Gerlach, a director with PFM Financial Advisors LLC in Des Moines, told council members there was very, very good news to come out of the morning’s bid opening.www.1380kcim.com
