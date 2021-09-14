CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Teddi Gold’s Vibrant ‘Pineapple Piñata’ Video Proves That You ‘Can Create Joy Anywhere’

By Jason Brow
HollywoodLife
HollywoodLife
 8 days ago

A desert town gets transformed into a colorful oasis, courtesy of a neon fairy godmother named Teddi Gold, and the electro-hyper pop star tells HL how ‘Pineapple Piñata’ is all about finding your inner happiness.

From the opening seconds of Teddi Golds “Pineapple Piñata,” you know you’re about to watch some magic unfold. In the video, premiering here on HollywoodLife, Teddi descends on a sleepy, dusty desert town like a DayGlo angel sent from the best part of Heaven. With just a pair of fur coats and a shimmy, Teddi convinces the locals to abandon their dusty, monochromatic world for one that is bursting with love and joy (and a little weirdness because it wouldn’t be fun without a touch of the odd.)

“The whole idea for that song was that you can create joy anywhere,” Teddi says in an EXCLUSIVE interview for HollywoodLife. “You can live authentically, and happiness comes from the internal, not the external. So, I wanted the world in this video to feel dystopian and futuristic. Set in an abandoned place, three people find each other, find connection, and through that newfound friendship, they find joy. You don’t need anything outside of yourself to find it.”

“Pineapple Piñata” exemplifies why Teddi Gold is going to be your next favorite artist. Her charisma shines brighter than the pink PVC dress she wears in the video, and one can’t help but dance along to the track, even if your feet don’t feel like moving. “The idea for the song was that you have a friend who is going through some heaviness,” she shares. “Their head is ‘spinning in a blender.’ So you drive to their house to pick them up, and you take them out dancing. For those hours out dancing, and in this short song, you get to let go of the heaviness. You ‘leave it on the dance floor.’ It’s hard to stay sad when you are jumping up and down to a dance song.”

It’s also hard not to fall in love with Teddi Gold’s music, which is good because she’s releasing a new EP – Vol. 2 — on October 7th. In the EXCLUSIVE interview for HollywoodLife, she talks about this project, the work she put into the video, and more!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OYK0M_0bvcQfjS00
Teddi Gold on line one (Anisha Sisodia)

HollywoodLife: You describe your music as “organized chaos,” when did “Pineapple Piñata” feel finished to you?

Teddi Gold: I could work endlessly on a song. It’s a fine balance between over-doing something and not doing enough. It seems so corny to say, but I usually just know when it’s done. It’s a feeling that’s hard to put into words. Once I’m at the stage where I’m just making small changes, at some point (usually after I drive my producer crazy), I just have to tell myself it’s done. This song went through a lot of changes. In fact, I tweaked the mix just a few months before the release date because my producer and I felt it could be freshened up since it had technically been finished over a year ago.

The song’s message of finding internal joy and extending it outward is special, how did this come about, and what was the process of crafting it like?

I wrote this song with my friends Shay and Garen, and my friend Jon produced it. I love that I get to work with my friends because I am never nervous to share ideas with them. I’ve never been shy about the fact that I’ve been in therapy for a lot of years and that I have had my fair share of depression and anxiety, as many people have. It’s hard to be human sometimes. But I will say, that as I continue to work on myself, I continue to find peace and real happiness as a process. A grounded-ness. It comes from an internal place. It’s something that I want to share with people, and I want to encourage others that they can also do it. I knew I wanted the song to be a dance song. You can move and channel energy through dance. The idea for the song was that you have a friend who is going through some heaviness. Their head is “spinning in a blender.” So you drive to their house to pick them up, and you take them out dancing. For those hours out dancing, and in this short song, you get to let go of the heaviness. You “leave it on the dance floor.” It’s hard to stay sad when you are jumping up and down to a dance song. You can shake it out even if it’s temporary. Movement and dance are powerful.

Are there any artists/songs that directly inspired the sound of “Pineapple Piñata”?

Yes! Lady Gaga and 100 Gecs!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3VcSUO_0bvcQfjS00
(Anisha Sisodia)

“Pineapple Piñata” is an upbeat and uplifting dance track. Why did you choose a barren desert for the setting of the video?

The whole idea for that song was that you can create joy anywhere. You can live authentically, and happiness comes from the internal, not the external. So I wanted the world in this video to feel dystopian and futuristic. Set in an abandoned place, three people find each other, find connection, and through that newfound friendship, they find joy. You don’t need anything outside of yourself to find it. We shot the music video out in Bombay Beach. It’s a very interesting place – I encourage everyone to look it up. It used to be this booming vacation town on the Salton Sea, that is now a forgotten town filled with artists and locals. My directors, Lio and Dulcinee, were amazing. We had an initial call about the song and the visuals, they sent me a pitch for the video, and I knew immediately I wanted to work with them. They understood exactly what I wanted to do and brought their own beautiful creative visions to it as well. The whole cast and crew were just lovely, and I am really proud of what we did.

The video has very unique and exciting visuals, are there new things you’re eager to experiment with when it comes to your videos?

Yes. I’m a visual person. Even when I write music, I think about it visually. I used to be an actress, so I have a deep appreciation for filmmaking too.

Coming off of “Pineapple Piñata,” what can we expect to hear in your new EP, Vol. 2? What kind of new life experiences and lessons will we hear about? Are there through lines from Vol. 1?

You will hear about wanting to have fun for the summer, you will hear about leaving your problems on the dance floor, you will hear about how love transcends materialism, you will hear about wanting to be a good friend, you will hear me encouraging you to follow your own dreams, and you will hear about not letting the haters bring you down. I think the through-line from Vol. 1 to Vol. 2 is self-love, kindness, and a desire for real connection and intimacy.

How has your life changed in light of the pandemic?

I’m amazed at how much my life has changed. I had some hardships and difficulties, and I had some amazing opportunities present themselves as well. It seemed to be the year of duality for me. On the one hand, I went through a break-up and through a major move, but on the other hand, I had a lot of success in the sync world, and I signed with Casual Records. While certain elements were very difficult, I have a lot of gratitude in my heart, and I feel very blessed to do what I do.

What are some of your favorite sounds that you’ve incorporated into your music? Any new ones that you’re excited for us to hear?

On the bridge in “Pineapple Piñata,” we smashed real piñatas and recorded it. So a lot of the sounds you hear on the bridge are from us hitting them. I went out to Party City and bought a few piñatas, filled them up with candy, and we all took turns being blindfolded and hitting the piñatas. We recorded the whole thing uncensored, so the energy you feel in that bridge is genuine. The line “who likes peanuts?” was because my producer got a bag of peanut M&M’s, and this is what I love about production. It’s endlessly creative in terms of the sonic sounds. I love creating my own sounds. I do it on most of my songs. I think that is my signature. Creating my own unique samples using random objects or even my own voice.

Coming from a long lineage of performers and artists, do you feel like you have expectations for yourself and your art?

Yeah, that’s interesting. My great-grandma, Betty Burgess, was a Paramount actress in the ‘30s, and my great-grandfather was a tap dancer. He tap-danced with Fred Astaire and Betty Grable. Together my grandparents performed vaudeville all over the United States. I also come from a long line of traveling circus performers. I was very close with my great-grandma. She passed away when I was in high school, and she left me a lot of her Hollywood memorabilia. I have old movie stills, old footage, and jewelry. She was a woman of heart. She would always say that performance is about giving. You give to your audience. It’s the relationship you build with them. So I don’t feel expectations per se. I just always want to be coming from a place of giving, always giving from an authentic place, and building a real connection with my friends and fans.

Pineapple Piñata’ is out now.

Comments / 0

Related
guitargirlmag.com

Teddi Gold Releases New Rambunctious Single “Pineapple Piñata” – ‘Vol. 2’ EP Due Out October 7th

Avant electro-hyper-pop act Teddi Gold shares her rambunctious new single “Pineapple Piñata”—a feel-good tune littered with the rising talent’s introspective lyricism and whimsical social commentary, alongside her signature fizzy production. It’s about liberation—channeling your energy and shaking out all the negativity from your body, ultimately letting go of all the things that hold you back from embracing your authentic self. For the song, Teddi purchased a bunch of piñatas from Party City and subsequently smashed them with her friends. Recorded on her iPhone, the raw sonics perk up an off-kilter soundscape that’s punctuated by the chatter of a dusty dial-up modem. Lifted from her forthcoming EP, “Pineapple Piñata” also arrives with the announcement of Vol. 2 due out October 7th.
MUSIC
HuffingtonPost

See Halle Bailey Pull The Ultimate Sister Move On The Met Gala Red Carpet

Sisters Chlöe and Halle Bailey often publicly share their love and support for each other ― and this year’s Met Gala red carpet was no exception. The R&B duo attended the star-studded event in New York City Monday night, wearing custom Rodarte ensembles. Their red-carpet appearance yielded stunning looks as well as adorable sisterly moments.
MUSIC
whowhatwear

Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen's Best Met Gala Outfits of All Time

Not that we're keeping track or anything, but the Met Gala is just a few days away. Raise your hand if you're excited for the highly anticipated return of the biggest fashion event of the year. Yep, that's just about everyone. Celebrities and models pull out all the stops for their Met Gala red carpet looks, and we have a feeling this year will be no exception. The 2021 theme is "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion," so we're anticipating plenty of over-the-top outfits—but most likely not from Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lio
Person
Betty Grable
Person
Fred Astaire
POPSUGAR

Billy Porter and His Husband, Adam Porter-Smith, Have a Love Story Sweeter Than Fiction

Billy Porter on the red carpet, you probably first focus on his incredible fashion choice, then quickly pan to spot his husband, Adam Porter-Smith, who is almost always there by his side. Adam has been a huge part of Billy's journey, as the two met back in 2009, but he is much more than just the lesser-known spouse of a celeb. He's a successful businessman who co-owns a luxury eyewear brand and has a pretty interesting story. If you're curious to learn more about the man who stole Billy's heart, we've got you covered. Here are 10 things you should definitely know about Adam.
BEAUTY & FASHION
GOBankingRates

What Is Billy Porter’s Net Worth?

Award-winning Broadway actor and renowned vocalist Billy Porter has a prestigious career on stage and on the screen. Most recently, the Hollywood Walk of Fame inductee starred as the genderless fairy godparent Fab G in the Amazon Prime live-action remake of the fairy tale “Cinderella.”. Porter, who is married to...
CELEBRITIES
deseret.com

Gabby Petito’s father reveals how he really felt about her boyfriend

Gabby Petito’s father said he didn’t see any “red flags” from Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie, before the couple went off on a road trip. Petito, a 22-year-old from Long Island, has gone missing in recent days. She was first reported missing on Sept. 11. She did not return home from a road trip with her boyfriend, Brian Laundrie. The two spent weeks in Utah, visiting Mystic Hot Springs and Bryce Canyon, Canyonlands and Arches national parks, among other locations.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Video#Pi Ata#Pineapple#Depression#Hl
Hello Magazine

Ciara turns heads in a leather mini skirt - and wait ‘til you see her boots

On the heels of launching her own clothing line, it was clear Ciara was ready to make a major statement when she made her debut at this year’s New York Fashion Week. And she did not disappoint. The Level Up songstress made fans go wild when she shared several photos of herself on Instagram at the Peter Dundas x Revolve show putting her killer physique and toned legs on display as she struck several photos in the outfit before and after the show.
BEAUTY & FASHION
HollywoodLife

Grace Jones, 73, Rocks Sexy Bodysuit At Icon Ball During London Fashion Week — Photos

Grace Jones showcased her toned figure in a sexy bodysuit while on stage at Icon Ball during London Fashion Week — see the photos here!. Grace Jones, 73, stole the show in a jaw-dropping bodysuit (which she’s gloriously done before) while on stage at the Icon Ball during London Fashion Week on Friday, Sept. 17. The hitmaker’s black sequined ensemble was one-of-a-kind and the star-studded audience at the Landmark Hotel appeared to love it.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Gold
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
POPSUGAR

Zendaya's Sultry Balmain Wet-Look Dress at the Venice Film Festival Was Sculpted to Perfection

Whenever Zendaya steps on the red carpet, you can always count on a showstopping look. Thanks to her expert stylist Image Architect Law Roach, and her own undeniable presence, Zendaya arrived at the Venice Film Festival premiere for Dune looking incredible in every sense of the word. This might be Zendaya's best look yet, with her sultry, wet-look dress courtesy of Balmain.
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Us Weekly

Cheryl Burke Is ‘Nervous’ to Compete on ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Sober: ‘I am Feeling Insecure and I am Scared’

Pre-show jitters! Cheryl Burke revealed why competing on Dancing With the Stars sober is so nerve-wracking ahead of the season 30 premiere. “I’m Nervous for DWTS … Confession time — this may be my 24th time doing #dwts, and even though I’m SO excited, I also have major nerves,” the 37-year-old dancer captioned an Instagram video of herself driving to rehearsal on Monday, September 20. “Doing this show sober has really made me realize my every insecurity and the amount of pressure I put on myself, which is tough.”
TV SHOWS
Life and Style Weekly

Kris Jenner and Corey Gamble Wear Coordinating Black Outfits at the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet: Photos

Well-dressed couple! Kris Jenner and longtime boyfriend Corey Gamble looked regal in coordinating black outfits on the 2021 Met Gala red carpet on Monday, September 13. Kris, 65, paid homage to several legendary fashion designers with her ensemble, which included pieces by Tom Ford, Alexander McQueen and Tommy Hilfiger. Her outfit consisted of a black blazer with a plunging neckline and a ruffled train paired with black slacks. She accessorized with black pumps, a black ball and chain bag, black gloves and emerald drop earrings. Corey, 40, matching his lady love in a black suit with black shoes, adding a pop of color with a light pink silk button-up shirt.
CELEBRITIES
weisradio.com

Billy Porter says he can “die and go to heaven” after playing groundbreaking ‘Cinderella’ role

Billy Porter is ecstatic he was able to become the character that he needed to exist when he was younger, and credits Cinderella for making that magic happen. Speaking to ABC Audio, Porter gushed about playing the Fairy Godmother — since renamed to Fab G — in the Amazon Prime Video film, adding that it allowed him to become closer to his idol, Whitney Houston.
MOVIES
Footwear News

Zoe Saldana Takes a Risk in a High-Slit Red Sequined Dress and 5-Inch Heels at Venice Film Festival

Zoe Saldana was among the A-listers appearing at Venice Film Festival yesterday. The actress stepped on the red carpet along with her husband, Marco Perego, donning a dazzling red sequined Dolce & Gabbana dress and ankle-strap black heels. Saldana kept her look minimalistic sporting crystal stud earrings and an emerald ring. This sparkly ensemble was a great choice for the premiere of her movie “The Hand of God,” an Italian drama film featuring Christian Bale and Margot Robbie. Saldana’s take on this bold-hued sky-high slit dress also featured sequins and a plunging neckline. To complement the stunning outfit, Saldana wore a...
BEAUTY & FASHION
survivornet.com

‘The Voice’ Host Carson Daly Shares Final Text and Photo With Cancer Caretaker Mom Hours Before Her Death

The Voice host Carson Daly paid tribute to his mother, Pattie Daly Caruso, on the fourth anniversary of her passing by sharing their last photo and text message exchange. Daly Caruso suddenly passed away at the age of 74 and was caring for her husband and Daly’s stepfather Richard Caruso at the time, who had just received an end-stage cancer diagnosis.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

HollywoodLife

Los Angeles, CA
75K+
Followers
9K+
Post
24M+
Views
ABOUT

HollywoodLife.com is your digital destination for the very latest celebrity, entertainment, pop culture, fashion, beauty, fitness, women’s issues, and political news.

 https://hollywoodlife.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy