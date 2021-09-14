CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Business

Why Fading Fiscal Stimulus Is Less Harmful to eBay Than Amazon

By Parkev Tatevosian
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 8 days ago
  • Enhanced unemployment benefits expired Sept. 6.
  • Amazon spent 30% of revenue on fulfillment expenses, a cost eBay does not bear.
  • eBay's operating profit margin is a multiple of Amazon's.

As the coronavirus brought parts of the economy to a standstill, legislators in the U.S. enacted trillions of dollars in fiscal stimulus. The idea was that the pandemic would hurt many people's businesses and millions would lose jobs, so government assistance was necessary to prevent the economy from going into a tailspin. The efforts were a lifeline to folks who lost their jobs -- and to those who were fortunate enough to keep their jobs, it helped increase savings accounts and pay for a few luxuries.

But now as the economy reopens, much of that fiscal stimulus is not getting extended. Early in September, enhanced unemployment benefits of as much as $300 per week came to an end. And the effects of the last stimulus checks, which were sent months ago, are fading away. What's left is a consumer who will be less flush with cash and make more budget-conscious purchase decisions.

Here then is why eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) stands to experience less of a negative effect than Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN).

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nRsSp_0bvcQRKA00
Image source: Getty Images.

eBay has an easier selling process

While eBay and Amazon allow outside individuals and businesses to list products on their platforms for sale, eBay makes the process easier for small-time sellers. For instance, someone who wants to sell a couple of used shoes in good condition every once in a while will not open an Amazon seller's account. The process is too onerous to make it worth the time.

The same person can have the item listed for sale on eBay within a few minutes and clicks. Therein lies a major benefit for eBay as consumers' pockets get skinnier with fewer stimulus dollars. Folks looking to raise some cash could look to eBay to sell goods they no longer want or need.

On the flip side, folks feeling less wealthy as economic stimulus fades could increasingly look to lower-cost, used versions of the items they want. Instead of buying the newest iPhone from Apple, they may look for a used, older model on eBay. Instead of buying a new version of the Sony PlayStation 5, they might look to eBay for the previous model. In any case, these trade-off decisions where consumers choose the lower-cost option are not as frequent when bank accounts are flush.

Moreover, eBay has a robust list of items for sale through an auction where consumers bid against each other. If consumer income decreases, items can be had for lower prices than if consumer income is booming. The effect could feed a virtuous cycle where lower prices then attract more buyers.

Amazon faces steep fulfillment expenses

Unfortunately, Amazon does not have an offsetting balance to declining consumer incomes. Folks with less money are likely to order less frequently from Amazon and/or decrease order sizes. The latter could have the effect of further lowering the already-low operating profit margin for the e-commerce retailer.

Unlike eBay, which allows buyers and sellers to determine shipping and handling, Amazon manages fulfillment for its buyers and sellers. That means if people are spending less per order, fulfillment expenses could deleverage. As you can imagine, it might cost Amazon more to ship you a bottle of shampoo by itself than the value of the shampoo -- depending on the brand, of course. Indeed, fulfillment expenses totaled 30% of revenue for Amazon in its most recent quarter.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20i6xI_0bvcQRKA00
Data source: Ycharts

Already, Amazon operates at much lower margins than eBay (see chart), and decreasing consumer income is likely to make it worse. Overall, the fading of fiscal stimulus is likely to hurt both firms, but Amazon could take a bigger hit.

Comments / 0

Related
101.9 KING FM

Awesome Amazon Finds For Less than $50

Whether you’re looking for a simple something to streamline your routine, adding to a stock-pile of “smart, reasonably priced things with great gift potential” or have a crisp $50 burning a hole in your pocket you’re sure to find something here that will spark joy without breaking the bank.
SHOPPING
gamespew.com

Get This PS5 Compatible 1TB SSD For Less Than £150 on Amazon

From 15th September, all PS5 owners will be able to expand their internal storage if they don’t mind forking out some money for a compatible SSD. It’s been a long time coming. Never before have we had to delete games so often to make room for new ones. But with the PS5 having less than 1TB as standard, it’s hardly surprising. Buying and installing an SSD to expand the amount of internal storage is something a lot of PS5 owners will be keen to do, then. But working out which SSD are compatible can be a bit of pain.
VIDEO GAMES
bitcoin.com

Ethair Market Is Taking on Amazon and eBay in a Move to Revolutionize the World of E-Commerce

Ethair Market is a next generation online global marketplace where you can trade goods using fiat or cryptocurrency and earn points on every purchase. The marketplace is soon to be launched in the U.S. and Canada, with fiat payments support lined up for 43 more countries. You can earn ETHR tokens now as an early registration reward and future developments such as an NFT marketplace integration are already in the works.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economic Stimulus#Fiscal Stimulus#Amzn#Iphone
Las Vegas Herald

Organized Retail Market - Remain Positive On Improving Demand Outlook: Apple,Alibaba,Amazon,eBay,Flipkart(Walmart)

Global Organized Retail Market Report 2021, Covid 19 Outbreak Impact research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of market characteristics, size and growth, segmentation, regional and country breakdowns, competitive landscape, market shares, trends and strategies for this market. It traces the market's historic and forecast market growth by geography. It places the market within the context of the wider Organized Retail market, and compares it with other markets., market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Organized Retail market size forecast, market data & Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence. Get complete Report (Including Full TOC, 100+ Tables & Figures, and Chart). - In-depth Analysis Pre & Post COVID-19 Market Outbreak Impact Analysis & Situation by Region.
MARKETS
Derrick

Europe could see less stimulus, but it's not a taper - yet

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Central Bank may be getting ready to trim some of its pandemic support but is likely to reassure markets it is not yet setting a firm date to wind down its massive bond purchases as the delta variant casts a shadow over the coming winter.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Unemployment Benefits
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
eBay
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Amazon
Telegraph

Food shortages ‘by end of week’ as CO2 crisis grows

Shoppers face a shortage of meat and even ready-made pizzas long before Christmas if the carbon dioxide crisis continues, supermarket bosses and producers warned on Monday. The British Retail Consortium, which represents the major chains, said it expected to see food shortages by the end of the week, while pork suppliers warned of "farmageddon" within 10 days.
FOOD SAFETY
SDTimes.com

Data is leaking as employees leave in “Great Resignation”

New data shows a direct correlation between resignations, departing employees, and data exposure events. This is of particular interest to organizations currently as companies experience what’s been called “the Great Resignation.” As employees leave their companies, they oftentimes — intentionally or otherwise — take valuable source code, patent applications, and customer lists with them.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

Inflation is once again becoming a potential concern in the U.S., according to some economists. This is due in part to accelerated job growth, new stimulus packages, and the rising price of fuel.   There is a worry, additionally, that interest rates will increase, which could make daily life more expensive, curtail spending, and slow […]
BUSINESS
The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
124K+
Followers
60K+
Post
58M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy