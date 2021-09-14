CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Steel City Big Pour returns a little smaller to Construction Junction

By JoAnne Klimovich Harrop
Tribune-Review
 8 days ago
The Steel City Big Pour will flow again after a year off.

One of the first Pittsburgh beer festivals, the 14th annual event is from 5 to 8 p.m. Oct. 16 at Construction Junction.

The festival will feature 34 brewers, including Allegheny City Brewing Co., Dancing Gnome Brewery, East End Brewing Co., Inner Groove Brewing and Trace Brewing. In addition, 10 restaurants will be serving food, including Sprezzatura Cafe & Catering from Millvale and J.L. Kennedy Meat Stand of East Liberty.

In past years there were two sessions. Organizers decided to hold one session with fewer breweries and attendees to keep the event spread out for safety reasons, said Terry Wiles, outreach coordinator. The festival was canceled last year because of the pandemic.

This year, the presenting sponsor in Rockwell Park of North Point Breeze. It’s a new development of 800,000 square feet of space over 24 acres behind Construction Junction.

The festival, which began with 12 breweries, is a fundraiser for Construction Junction, a nonprofit warehouse supplying surplus construction materials and appliances at reduced prices.

“When we started Steel City Big Pour, craft beer was a new concept in Pennsylvania,” said Wiles, who lives in Oakmont.

There will be artists from Pittsburgh-based Monmade, a regional marketplace, and an art installation of live glass blowing through a mobile glass studio of Pittsburgh Glass Center from the Friendship/Garfield neighborhoods.

Scott Smith, owner of East End Brewing in Larimer, was on the original planning committee. He said they will bring Big Hop Harvest, Barrel Aged Nunkin and a pilsner.

“Steel City Big Pour was one of the first beer festivals,” Smith said. “It’s a mix of beer and food. I really look forward to fall beers and the food. Events like this are about building a beer community.”

Tickets are $99 and available here.

