BOSTON (CBS) – Boston’s Seaport neighbors and businesses came together on Sunday to rally behind 18-year-old Jake Thibeault, the Milton Academy hockey star who recently suffered a severe injury on the ice. “The sad truth and reality is right now he’s not going to walk,” said Drew Thibeault, Jake’s brother. “In my opinion he’s going to force his legs to move again.” Jake is one of the top hockey prospects in New England. He plays for Milton Academy and two private clubs. During a hockey tournament earlier this month, he went hard into the board and suffered a spinal cord injury that...

BOSTON, MA ・ 9 DAYS AGO