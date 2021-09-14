CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Disclosures show Florida congressional delegation includes 21 millionaires

By Jacob Ogles
floridapolitics.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRick Scott by far tops Florida congressional delegation in terms of net worth. As many as 21 millionaires represent Florida in the halls of Congress. While Florida’s senators and representatives earn their influence on the Hill through elections, a review of financial disclosures show few depend on public service for their sole income. All earn an identical salary of $174,000, but most hold sizable investment portfolios. A few collect millions each year from private businesses in which they own a stake. Florida Politics carefully studied reported assets, liabilities and outside income to find out who holds the greatest amount of assets and who makes the most money each year.

