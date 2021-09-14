CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
EWS1 cladding form: what are the certificates options and how much should they cost?

By Adam Williams
Telegraph
 9 days ago

Purchases of properties across the country have been thrown into chaos as banks have demanded that apartment blocks pass a test proving they are fire safe. EWS1 certificates are given to high-rise buildings that have passed an External Wall Fire Review. Without this form most banks will not offer mortgages, leaving residents unable to sell.

