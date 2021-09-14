CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Radisson Hotel Group doubles its presence in Makkah, Saudi Arabia by adding nearly 1000 keys in Thakher Makkah

hospitalitynet.org
 8 days ago

Radisson Hotel Group is proud to announce the signing of three hotels within the Thakher Makkah megaproject, an urban development in the city of Makkah, Saudi Arabia. Further strengthening its presence across two brands, the Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower West, the Park Inn by Radisson Makkah Thakher City Tower East and the Radisson Hotel Makkah Thakher City are set to open in Q4 2022. The new signings will add a total of 992 rooms and apartments, doubling the Group’s portfolio in Makkah, a key target growth market in Saudi Arabia. Despite the challenges due to the pandemic, Radisson Hotel Group is continuing its strong expansion as one of the fastest growing companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

www.hospitalitynet.org

