Liverpool: Steve McManaman assesses the Reds' Champions League chances and gives his player to watch this season

By Ed McCambridge
fourfourtwo.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSteve McManaman has been chatting to FourFourTwo about Liverpool's chances in the Champions League this season. BT Sport pundit McManaman played for the Reds in the 1990s, before leaving to join Real Madrid on a free deal, in one of the earliest and most high-profile Bosman-style transfers of the era. While at the Bernabeu, the midfielder scored in the 2000 Champions League final, when he became the first English player to win the tournament with a non-English club. Two years later became the first English player to win the Champions League twice.

