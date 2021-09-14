Why Gaming Stocks Like Roblox and Activision Jumped on Friday

Activision (NASDAQ:ATVI), Roblox (NYSE:RBLX), Sea Limited (NYSE:SE), and other companies with high-grossing mobile games saw intense positive stock price action on Friday afternoon. Today's video focuses on the recent ruling that states Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) can no longer prohibit developers from providing links to external sites to bypass purchasing from Apple's in-app platform. Here are some highlights from the video:

At the moment, Apple takes a cut of in-app purchases. Allowing developers to bypass this fee could increase revenue for gaming companies and other mobile applications. Spotify (NYSE:SPOT), a content platform for the audio market, was also up on the news. The injunction will come into effect in December. For Sept. 12, some of the 10 highest-grossing applications on iOS were Roblox, Candy Crush (owned by Activision), and Garena Free Fire (owned by Sea Limited). SensorTower reported that the global consumer spending in mobile games for the first half of 2021 was roughly $44.7 billion, $26 billion of that coming from Apple's App Store. Investors should note that under the new system, users would have to go to external links to complete in-app purchases. This extra layer of work may deter users from proceeding, and some may continue to use in-app purchasing through Apple's platform.

Click the video below for my full thoughts and analysis.

*Stock prices used were the midday prices of Sept. 10, 2021. The video was published on Sept. 10, 2021.