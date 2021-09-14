CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Letter: It's time to stop debating a practice that will save lives

By Linda Lee Sand
INFORUM
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCalling a vaccine mandate federal overreach distracts us from the nitty-gritty fact that vaccines actually work and washes its hands of the potential suffering of our fellow Americans. Getting a vaccine is a short-term sacrifice with long-term consequences for ourselves and each other. Granted, it’s not the sacrifice some Americans make today and have done in war and peace, but it does require some trust, humility and courage.

www.inforum.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

It’s Time to Stop Abusing the Local School Nurse! (Opinion)

Times have been pretty crazy to start September and there's a little-known crisis underway that's causing real problems for schools. School nurses around the country (and here in the Mohawk Valley) are leaving their jobs for retirement and better opportunities because they're being driven out of their jobs by crazy parents.
MOHAWK, NY
RiverBender.com

Letter To The Editor: Time to Stop Mandates, Social Shaming, Blaming

Dear Editor: Time for new thinking. This virus we are battling worldwide is here to stay for decades. Time to recognize that because no matter what we do here, if it is in the world, all mutations will find their way here. One of them will evade our vaccines. Whoever is reading this, please recognize this as truth. Help me speak out for building medical facilities that are for COVID patients only. Please agitate for the training and hiring of medical staff. A nice enticement is better Continue Reading
HEALTH
Mitchellrepublic.com

Letter: A time to move on

I remember where I was on Sept. 11, when the planes slammed into the Pentagon and the World Trade Center towers. I remember the passengers crashing the plane in Pennsylvania to prevent another successful attack against America. And, I remember mourning for the lives lost. But now it is time...
SOCIETY
The State Journal

Letter: Unlike 9/11 heroes, many are not willing to make sacrifices to save lives today

This past weekend the whole country commemorated the loss, at the hands of a few terrorists, thousands of innocent lives at the World Trade Center, a field in Pennsylvania, and the Pentagon. In addition, we memorialized and honored those first responders who, with little thought of their own safety, rushed into those two burning towers in order to try to save the lives of those strangers trapped inside, often at the cost of their own lives, or a lifetime of illness. They were and are, heroes.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans
Washington Examiner

High school debate can save America

Becoming more and more like our parents as we grow is a natural part of life. Parents pass along preferences to children, whether it is a fondness for mom’s meatloaf or affection for a sports team. And for decades, research affirmed the idea that children absorb some of their parents’ partisan leanings. Grow up in a Republican house and you’re likely to lean a little bit right at least early on in life, and vice versa.
IMMIGRATION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
Best Life

If You're Vaccinated, This Is How Likely You Are to Get COVID, New Data Shows

By now, you've probably heard of someone who has gotten COVID despite being fully vaccinated. From the beginning, experts warned that breakthrough infections were to be expected. Nevertheless, it may feel like they're happening more often than you had hoped. As the more transmissible Delta variant began circulating, breakthrough cases have indeed become more likely, but experts are now reassuring vaccinated people that these cases are still not that common. Now, The New York Times has used data from multiple sources to estimate the actual chances of a vaccinated person getting COVID in the U.S.
Cosmos

Why are there so many vaccinated people in hospital?

It may be confronting to hear there are more vaccinated people than unvaccinated people in hospital – but it’s actually a good thing. Right now, it looks like there has been an increase in the number of people hospitalised with COVID-19 – even though they’re fully vaccinated. This is particularly...
WORLD
Daily Mail

Father, 24, who didn't get vaccinated because he heard it was 'not real' dies from Covid-19 three weeks after imploring others from his hospital bed to get the shot

A 24-year-old father who didn't get vaccinated because he heard it was 'not real' died from Covid three weeks after imploring others from his hospital bed to get the shot. Patrick Burshia was in intensive care and had ventilation tubes attached to his nose when he spoke to a reporter at the Billings Clinic in Montana.
RELATIONSHIPS
alreporter.com

Opinion | The doctors and scientists have been right all along

More people died in Alabama in 2020 than were born. That’s never happened before. Not in the World War Two era. Not back during the Spanish Flu outbreak. Never before has Alabama experienced more deaths than births. But we did in 2020. And there is but one reason why: coronavirus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Anti-vaxxers share letter threatening schools with legal action over Covid jabs given without parental consent

Anti-vax groups are circulating a letter threatening headteachers with legal action if children are given Covid jabs at school without parental consent.Lawyers for Liberty, a campaign group, has offered to send letters to headteachers “stating the legal risks of this policy” at the request of parents.Meanwhile, anti-vaxxers are continuing to plan meet-ups around schools to target young people after Covid jabs for 12- to 15-year-olds were given the green light by officials.The government has said teenagers will have the power to overrule parents who do not give consent and get jabbed for Covid.A letter threatening headteachers with legal action if...
EDUCATION
The Atlantic

Not Getting Vaccinated to Own Your Fellow Libs

Conspiracy theorists who discount the safety and efficacy of COVID-19 vaccines and other public-health mandates are often portrayed in the media as right-wing. That’s for good reason: a not-insignificant number of the most vocal conspiracists tie their ideology firmly to President Donald Trump and the right-wing MAGA movement he inspired. Videos of angry red-state demonstrators pushing back against school boards and other local authorities in public hearings, and repeating outlandish, baseless misinformation, have made the rounds in traditional media.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy