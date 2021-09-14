Letter: It's time to stop debating a practice that will save lives
Calling a vaccine mandate federal overreach distracts us from the nitty-gritty fact that vaccines actually work and washes its hands of the potential suffering of our fellow Americans. Getting a vaccine is a short-term sacrifice with long-term consequences for ourselves and each other. Granted, it’s not the sacrifice some Americans make today and have done in war and peace, but it does require some trust, humility and courage.www.inforum.com
