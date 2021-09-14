CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gambling

Jets Team Up with WynnBET for A New Sports Betting Partnership

newyorkjets.com
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe New York Jets and WynnBET, the premier mobile sports betting app from the global leader in luxury hospitality, Wynn Resorts, announced a partnership naming the operator as an Official Sports Betting partner of the team. The multi-year agreement includes the entitlement of the WynnBET Green Room at MetLife Stadium for Jets gamedays as well as presenting partnership of the Jets Podcast Network and the Jets SportsNet NY Pre and Post Game Live shows.

