"The time will come when no human investment manager will be able to beat the computer," David Siegel (co-founder Two Sigma) Generally, hedge funds engage in investing for the long term rather than day trading. In that context, the investment requires developing a macro or microeconomic thesis, understanding the market, and utilizing this perception to employ a vision, building a position, and then comes the part of holding and managing that position for a while, for a few days to often months.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO