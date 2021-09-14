CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Higher taxes threaten businesses of all sizes in Orange County

By Carolyn Cavecche
OCRegister
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to taxes, Orange County has always paid its fair share – we understand that taxpayers want corporations to do the same. However, federal officials proposing to raise the corporate tax rate from 21% to 28% and double the Global Intangible Low Tax Income (GILTI) rate from 10.5% to 21% is not the right solution. While they may be well intentioned, the majority of the financial burden from these hikes will be shouldered by small and middle-sized businesses and workers — not major corporations — which will stifle our economic recovery at a time when it is needed so urgently.

