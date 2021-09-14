CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Schumer pledges climate action amid Democratic divide

By Rachel Frazin
The Hill
The Hill
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=459b9Z_0bvcO3Fx00
© Greg Nash

Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) pledged to tackle climate change, following comments from Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) opposing a key climate proposal in the reconciliation bill being crafted by Democrats.

“We can’t let this moment pass by. It’s our time to act,” Schumer said at a climate rally Monday outside the Capitol, where several other lawmakers also spoke.

“The Senate will act in a way that’s commensurate with the magnitude of the climate crisis, by reducing carbon pollution, making our infrastructure more resilient, creating green jobs of the future, and as we move towards climate resiliency, do it with economic justice once and for all,” he added.

Though Schumer didn't refer to Manchin's opposition directly, his comments come after the West Virginia moderate cast doubt on whether and to what extend Democrats will be able to pass significant climate reforms.

Manchin on Sunday expressed opposition to a key climate policy called the clean electricity payment program, under which power providers would be paid to shift towards clean electricity.

“The transition is happening. Now they’re wanting to pay companies to do what they’re already doing. It makes no sense to me at all for us to take billions of dollars and pay utilities for what they’re going to do as the market transitions,” Manchin said over the weekend.

He also reiterated his opposition to the overall price tag for the Democrats’ $3.5 trillion spending package.

Asked after the event what should be done about the divided caucus, Rep. Sean Casten (D-Ill.) said, “It’s on leadership.”

“Bring a vote to the floor. Don’t squeeze the good folks on this,” Casten said.

Comments / 1

Related
The Atlantic

Democrats May Be on the Verge of Climate Disaster

This is an excerpt from The Atlantic’s climate newsletter, The Weekly Planet. Subscribe today. I’m starting to become concerned about President Joe Biden’s ability to pass a climate bill. They’re speaking sotto voce, but still: In the past few days, Democrats on the party’s left and right flanks have started to hint that, well, in some circumstances, given some contingencies, they might prefer no bill to a negotiated compromise with the rival flank.
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
West Virginia State
The Atlantic

The Democrats’ Greatest Delusion

Democrats in Congress are divided on a slew of important issues right now, leaving President Joe Biden’s signature $3.5 trillion spending plan in jeopardy. What unites them is the illusion that the way they handle the plan will make or break the party’s fortunes in next year’s midterms. If only...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Democrats#Infrastructure#Democratic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Senate
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
MSNBC

Even Republican 'moderates' reject plan to avoid shutdown, debt crisis

By any fair measure, Congress has quite a bit on its plate. The deadline for the next government shutdown, for example, is a week from tomorrow. The deadline for the debt ceiling soon follows. Meanwhile, lawmakers need to approve emergency funding for disaster relief and provide funds to help resettle our Afghan allies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Republicans see opportunity in U.S. debt-ceiling standoff

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - In a high-stakes standoff over the U.S. debt ceiling, congressional Republicans believe they see a chance to scale back President Joe Biden’s sweeping domestic agenda while boosting their odds of retaking Congress in 2022. The Republican gambit passed an initial political test on Tuesday, when the House...
CONGRESS & COURTS
KTLA

House approves debt and funding plan, setting up clash with GOP

The House voted late Tuesday to keep the government funded, suspend the federal debt limit and provide disaster and refugee aid, setting up a high-stakes showdown with Republicans who oppose the package despite the risk of triggering a fiscal crisis. The federal government faces a shutdown if funding stops on Sept. 30, the end of […]
CONGRESS & COURTS
Reuters

Post Trump, U.S. Democrats offer bill to rein in presidential powers

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -U.S. House of Representatives Democrats introduced legislation on Tuesday seeking to pull back powers from the presidency, part of an ongoing effort to rein in the White House in a rebuke to the administration of former Republican President Donald Trump. House leaders said the “Protecting our Democracy Act”...
POTUS
The Hill

The Hill

342K+
Followers
38K+
Post
249M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hill is a top US political website, read by the White House and more lawmakers than any other site -- vital for policy, politics and election campaigns.

 https://thehill.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy