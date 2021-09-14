CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Book Review: It All Comes Back to You by Farah Naz Rishi

Cover picture for the articleTwo exes must revisit their past after their siblings start dating in this rom-com perfect for fans of Sandhya Menon and Morgan Matson. Let me start by saying that It All Comes Back to You by Farah Naz Rishi is the kind of book that will put a smile on your face. That’s probably the best review I can give it – and the review you want right now, if you’re coming here to try to decide if this should be your next read. You want something light and fun and just heartwarming; this is the book for you.

