Ministry’s Al Jourgensen Remembers Joey Jordison + His ‘Golden Soul’

Griffin Taylor, the 18-year-old son of SLIPKNOT and STONE SOUR singer Corey Taylor, and frontman of the Iowa-based metal band VENDED, was asked in a new interview with Slasher Pepper how he will pass on the legacy of recently deceased founding SLIPKNOT drummer Joey Jordison. He responded (as transcribed by BLABBERMOUTH.NET): "Well, I don't feel like passing on Joey Jordison's legacy is my mission in life. I feel like that goal should be towards Simon [Crahan, VENDED drummer and son of SLIPKNOT percissionist M. Shawn Crahan]. Because he was pretty much — I wouldn't say taught by Joey, because he played when he was very young, 'cause Simon started playing when he was very young. But I feel like Simon learned a lot more from Joey than he could ever teach me. So I feel like that honor should go to Simon, on passing Joey Jordison's legacy on. 'Cause Simon is a damn good drummer. I wouldn't say better than Joey, because that would be rude. But I will say that he is up there with Joey."

ROCK MUSIC ・ 11 DAYS AGO