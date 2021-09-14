CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ministry's Al Jourgensen Remembers Joey Jordison + His 'Golden Soul'

Over the summer, the world lost one of its greatest drumming talents, Slipknot co-founder Joey Jordison. His contributions to heavy music are immeasurable and he lent his skills to numerous acts, including industrial legends Ministry, with whom he toured in 2006. In Loudwire's recent interview with Al Jourgensen, the Ministry mastermind lamented the drummer's death and called his soul "golden."

