Senator John Kane (Image via Pennsylvania Senate Democrats) It’s been a challenging month for working Pennsylvanians: the Supreme Court struck down the federal eviction moratorium; expanded pandemic unemployment benefits are ending; Hurricane Ida devastated our communities. But there are also still an unprecedented number of support programs available to help families get back on their feet. This is what we, as elected officials, should be doing right now: supporting working families as best we can. I wanted to take a few minutes and highlight some of the resources available to Pennsylvanians.

CHESTER COUNTY, PA ・ 17 HOURS AGO