CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Provincetown, MA

AROUND THE BEND: Swim For Life draws 171 swimmers to Provincetown Harbor

Wicked Local
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTo offer financial relief and a morale boost to struggling Provincetown businesses, the Provincetown Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Love Live Local, a Cape Cod small business advocacy organization, to raise money for grants for Provincetown local businesses. The Cape Cod Resilience Fund, started by Love Live Local in April 2020, offers direct grants of $500 to $2,000 to small business owners on Cape Cod to offer assistance through challenging economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations have launched a month-long grassroots fundraising effort and will begin accepting applications from Provincetown businesses in mid-October. Grants can supplement day-to-day operational expenses such as rent, staff, supplies, inventory, marketing, and training. Preference is given to year-round, community-minded, brick and mortar businesses located downtown. Info: lovelivelocal.com/resilience.

www.wickedlocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wellfleet, MA
City
Provincetown, MA
1buv.com

Actor Willie Garson Dies At 57 : NPR

LOS ANGELES — Willie Garson, who played Stanford Blatch, Carrie Bradshaw’s friend on TV’s “Sex and the City” and its movie sequels, has died, his son announced Tuesday. He was 57. “I love you so much papa. Rest In Peace and I’m so glad you got to share all your...
CELEBRITIES
The Associated Press

Netflix buys Wonka author Dahl’s catalog

LONDON (AP) — Netflix has acquired the works of Roald Dahl, the late British author of celebrated children’s books such as “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”. The video streaming giant said Wednesday that it acquired the Roald Dahl Story Co., which manages the rights to author’s characters and stories. No financial terms were disclosed.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Restaurants#Provincetown Harbor#Love Live Local#Communities#Extreme Weather#Truro Students#Seamless Summer Option#Town#The Cultural Council#Instagram#Washashore Music Festival#Provincetown Brewing Co#Ccrta
The Associated Press

Biden promises ‘relentless diplomacy’ to skeptical allies

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — President Joe Biden summoned the world’s nations to forcefully address the festering global issues of the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change and human rights abuses in his first address before the U.N. General Assembly on Tuesday. He decried military conflict and insisted the U.S. is not seeking “a new Cold War” with China.
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy