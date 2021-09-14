AROUND THE BEND: Swim For Life draws 171 swimmers to Provincetown Harbor

To offer financial relief and a morale boost to struggling Provincetown businesses, the Provincetown Chamber of Commerce has partnered with Love Live Local, a Cape Cod small business advocacy organization, to raise money for grants for Provincetown local businesses. The Cape Cod Resilience Fund, started by Love Live Local in April 2020, offers direct grants of $500 to $2,000 to small business owners on Cape Cod to offer assistance through challenging economic conditions due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The organizations have launched a month-long grassroots fundraising effort and will begin accepting applications from Provincetown businesses in mid-October. Grants can supplement day-to-day operational expenses such as rent, staff, supplies, inventory, marketing, and training. Preference is given to year-round, community-minded, brick and mortar businesses located downtown. Info: lovelivelocal.com/resilience.