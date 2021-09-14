What you need to know before casting your recall election ballot

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today marks the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom. The months-long ferocity of the campaign trail ends today … as the fate of the state’s highest office hangs in the balance. Elections officials say over 170 polling sites will open around the county today for the state’s recall election. Polls open at 7 this morning, so it’s time to figure out when you’re going to cast your ballot. Experts say thinking ahead can help you avoid long waiting times.