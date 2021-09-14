CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kern County, CA

What you need to know before casting your recall election ballot

By Moses Small
KGET 17
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Today marks the recall election of Governor Gavin Newsom. The months-long ferocity of the campaign trail ends today … as the fate of the state’s highest office hangs in the balance. Elections officials say over 170 polling sites will open around the county today for the state’s recall election. Polls open at 7 this morning, so it’s time to figure out when you’re going to cast your ballot. Experts say thinking ahead can help you avoid long waiting times.

