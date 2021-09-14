CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cell Phones

How to force Flex Mode for apps on the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3

By Nicholas Sutrich
Android Central
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is one of the most unique phones on the market, and with that unique folding form factor comes a load of unique features. Once you've gone through the first things to do with your Fold 3 checklist, it's time to get those apps set up for Flex Mode. Flex Mode is the name Samsung uses when you've got your Galaxy Z Fold 3 open halfway, making an L-shape with the screens, and can be used in many handy ways when setting your phone on a desk. Here's how to force Flex Mode on your Z Fold 3.

www.androidcentral.com

Comments / 0

Related
theclevelandamerican.com

8 Dangerous Apps That Should Be Removed From All Android Phones

As part of a process Attrition Google has announced that it has discovered content in the Digital Store, the Play Store Projects All the people who were able to download them when the platform was available. Despite the traditional restrictions Security With the Play Store, every season reviews make sure...
CELL PHONES
pocketnow.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 starting at $400, more Samsung products are also on sale

We start today’s deals with Samsung’s latest foldable devices that are currently getting up to $900 savings with eligible trade-ins. First up, we have the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3 that’s now available for just $400 after a $600 trade-in discount. This will get you an unlocked device with 128GB of storage space. You can also boost your storage space up to 256GB by adding $50.
ELECTRONICS
Phone Arena

Amazon already has Samsung's unlocked Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Z Flip 3 5G on sale at crazy discounts

We may earn a commission if you make a purchase from the links on this page. Given how popular Samsung's latest foldables have reportedly proven right off the bat across several key markets for the world's largest smartphone vendor, you may have been skeptical of seeing the 5G-enabled Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Z Fold 3 substantially discounted in advance of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.
ELECTRONICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Apps
Digital Trends

This Gateway laptop is $149 at Walmart today, and it’s perfect for productivity

There are always deals coming down the pipeline, many for new laptops and computers. It’s great because, at any time, you can upgrade an old system, replace one, or grab something extra. What’s not so great is the disparity between value and cost. If you go cheap, generally, you’re sacrificing power, performance, and features. If you go expensive, well, you’re paying a hefty price overall. Buying the cheapest available laptop isn’t always the best idea, either.
ELECTRONICS
SamMobile

Watch Samsung unbox Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition phones

Last month, Samsung had unveiled Thom Browne versions of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 and the Galaxy Z Fold 3. Both limited-edition smartphones sold out within five minutes of going on pre-order despite their eye-watering prices. The company has now published an official unboxing video of the Galaxy Z Flip 3 Thom Browne Edition and the Galaxy Z Fold 3 Thom Browne Edition.
CELL PHONES
Digital Trends

The Apple Watch 7 just got announced, so the Series 6 and SE are super cheap

Big news for Apple fans! The Apple Watch Series 7 smartwatch was just announced, with some interesting upgrades from previous versions. The Series 7 didn’t get a major redesign, but it does feature a new curved edge display. The Retina screen is 20% larger than its previous iteration, and the crack-resistant crystal cover is 50% thicker than before. The larger screen can now show 50% more text and even a full keyboard, making answering texts on the fly even easier.
ELECTRONICS
CNET

Best Samsung phones to buy in 2021

Samsung's new Galaxy Z Fold 3 or Z Flip 3 represent the top end of Samsung's phone line with its latest take on folding phones, while the more traditionally shaped Galaxy S21 Ultra showcases its specs and amazing cameras. But Samsung has always had a wide variety of handsets available, and more affordable phones such as the S20 FE offering great performance at a lower price than those more expensive phones.
CELL PHONES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Samsung Galaxy
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Samsung
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
The Independent

iOS 15: Apple releases major new update for iPhone

Apple has released iOS 15, its major new update for the iPhone.The new operating system is now available to download. As usual, it can be found by opening the Settings app and clicking “general”.Eventually, Apple will encourage users to download the new update through notifications and other alerts. But it tends to give users time to download it on their own first – presumably in part to minimise the traffic on its servers, which can often slow down considerably when a major new update comes out, and can leave users waiting a long time until the update downloads.Though Apple has...
CELL PHONES
Android Headlines

Galaxy Z Fold 3 Teardown Reveals Secrets Of A Water-Resistant Foldable

Samsung has focused heavily on the durability side of things on its latest foldables, the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galax Z Flip 3. These are the world’s first foldable smartphones to come with an official IP rating for water resistance. A couple of weeks after their launch, the company released a video where its engineers explain how they made these folding devices water-resistant. Now, Zack Nelson of the popular YouTube channel JerryRigEverything has shown us exactly how the Galaxy Z Fold 3 blocks water from getting inside.
CELL PHONES
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: A Smart HD Security Camera for Just $25

The Blink Mini is a compact but fully-featured indoor smart security camera, and it’s currently $24.99 on Amazon. This is the lowest price the camera has been this year. What makes this such a good deal is that the Blink Mini doesn’t sacrifice any major features despite its low price. The camera can record video in 1080P, and has a night vision mode, so you can see intruders clearly if your room is dark. If you see something suspicious, you can get a live view of the camera, and use the Blink Mini’s microphone and speaker to communicate to the potential...
ELECTRONICS
droid-life.com

DEAL: Galaxy Z Flip 3 for $799, Z Fold 3 for $1499 if You Activate Today

We may earn a commission when you click links to retailers and purchase goods. Did you read my Galaxy Z Flip 3 review this week (review here) and decide on taking the plunge into the world of foldables? First off, congratulations. Second, you might as well save some money if that’s the case.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

How to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4

Whether it's because you've got something new and exciting, something cool happened, something concerning, or any number of other things that could occur, you want to be able to share it. Any or all of those situations could apply to the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 series. The latest and greatest smartwatch from Samsung has lots of great features that you may want to share, including some health metrics like results from the new BIA sensor. A great way of doing that is to take a screenshot on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 and share it.
ELECTRONICS
Android Central

The Galaxy Z Fold 3 has amazing hardware, but its software is still a giant mess

Foldable phones are still relatively new in the grand scheme of smartphones. But that doesn't mean that some of these products aren't impressive. For example, while the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 isn't a significant improvement over the second generation Galaxy Z Fold 2, the fine-tuning that Samsung has done with the device is very much welcomed. However, the bulk of that tweaking Samsung did with the Z Fold 3 was mainly on the hardware side of things. The software and UI are very much the same as the prior version — and that's unfortunate because it's still kind of a mess.
CELL PHONES
gizmochina.com

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip3 is set to dominate Foldable smartphone market in 2021

Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC) has released the latest Quarterly Foldable/Rollable Display Shipment and Technology Report. According to DSCC (via Phonearena), a whopping 819,000 foldable smartphones were sold in Q2, 2021, which is up 147% on a sequential basis but a mere 0.3% year-over-year. Well, these numbers clearly hint at how good Q3 figures are going to look like. Behind all of this will be Samsung sitting comfortably at the helm of this segment.
CELL PHONES
TechRadar

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 could have a lower price and a better camera

We’re not sure what’s going on in phone world right now, but suddenly a number of distant handsets are getting leaked, including the iPhone 14 and now the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4. This latter phone has been detailed on Naver (a South Korean social media site) by a leaker...
CELL PHONES
SamMobile

Galaxy Z Fold 4 could be even cheaper if Samsung nails its next steps

There’s no denying the fact that the price has to come down before foldable smartphones can become the norm. Samsung realizes that and it’s actively working to make these unique devices more affordable. The new Galaxy Z Fold 3 and Galaxy Z Flip 3 have received a significant price cut...
CELL PHONES

Comments / 0

Community Policy