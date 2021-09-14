CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inland boys athlete of the week: Jesse Carmona, Ganesha

By Eric-Paul Johnson
Riverside Press Enterprise
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNoteworthy: Carmona rushed for 300 yards and five touchdowns and also completed 7 of 14 passes for 200 yards and two touchdowns in leading the Giants to a 48-34 nonleague win over Pomona. That victory was Ganesha’s first over Pomona since 1978, snapping a 17-game skid in the series. Carmona topped the 3,000-yard passing mark for his career and moved within 82 yards of 3,000 career rushing yards. He also kicked six extra points in the game and registered four tackles on defense.

