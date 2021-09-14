A Grandmother Has a Bottle of Vicks VapoRub from the ’80s. Can You Beat That?
8 days ago
This seems relatable: A woman’s Tweet is going viral, where she says that her son is sick, so HER mother gave her a bottle of Vicks VapoRub. It looked old, so she checked the expiration date. And it was 01-1987, 34 years ago!. People started sharing their old bottles of...
One mom's story of using a decades-old jar of Vicks VapoRub has social media users singing the product's praises, even as the brand cautions the use of expired products. Heather Chacon, an assistant professor of English at Greensboro College in North Carolina, shared a photo of herself holding a vintage jar of Vicks VapoRub.
A woman recently located an expired, vintage 1980s Vicks VapoRub and the internet is feeling all sorts of nostalgia. She claims to have used the 30+-year-old Vicks on her son, who was sick, and even though it was expired, it still worked! Heather Chacon, who is an assistant professor of English at Greensboro College in Greensboro, North Carolina, found the glass jar of Vicks that she says her own mom used on her when she was younger.
