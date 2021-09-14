CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

New eVTOL Test Flight Video Shows How Close We Are to Flying Taxis

By Chris Young
Interesting Engineering
Interesting Engineering
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=21nuYb_0bvcKzme00

Lilium, the German firm developing flying taxis propelled by 36 small ducted fans, has released new footage of its 5th-generation demonstrator prototype, a report from New Atlas explains. The company, which claims that using ducted fans as opposed to open rotors will make its aircraft quieter than other air taxis, included sound in the new video.

The Lilium air taxi emits a somewhat high-pitched sound due to the fast-spinning rotors of its small fans. However, that sound is only partially representative of what it will truly be like when Lilium air taxis are zipping through the skies in the not-too-distant future. That's because, as is the case in the majority of air taxi test flights so far, the Lilium aircraft is being piloted remotely in the video. A full capacity eVTOL aircraft will make more noise as the fans compensate for the added weight.

Still, when the Lilium aircraft comes to land approximately 300 feet (90 meters) from the camera, it is relatively quiet. Relative silence is a crucial feature for eVTOL aircraft firms hoping to set their air taxis free in bustling city spaces. That's why Lilium built its 35-fan aircraft with a focus on having a lower noise profile. Have a look at the new footage from Lilium yourself to see what you think.

'Transport infrastructure is broken'

Lilium is one of several eVTOL firms making big promises about flying taxis and the future of public transport. "Transport infrastructure is broken," Daniel Wiegand, co-founder, and CEO of Lilium said in March. "It is costly in personal time, space consumption, and carbon emissions. We are pursuing our unique electric jet technology because it is the key to higher-capacity aircraft, with a lower cost per seat mile while delivering low noise and low emissions."

Back in March, another German startup, Volocopter, announced it will start its services "within two years." US firm Joby Aviation also recently released test flight footage showing its eVTOL aircraft flying 150 miles on a single charge. Though the flying taxi industry has great potential — its market size is expected to reach $6.63 billion by 2030 — there have been setbacks. Only a year ago, Lilium's first prototype jet burst into flame during a test flight. A great deal of work is still required before flying taxis gain certification and start carrying passengers, but 2024 may just go down as the year in which urban public transport took to the skies.

Comments / 1

Related
Interesting Engineering

A Commercial Boeing Will Be a Flying Test Lab for Next-Gen Air Combat

A Boeing 757-200 is being transformed into a flying laboratory as part of the Tempest flight test aircraft program, serving as a real-world testbed for combat aviation technologies that will be utilized in the UK's 6th-generation fighter jet, the "Tempest," which is being produced for the Royal Air Force and the Italian Air Force and is scheduled to fly into service in 2035.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

The Future Is Here but Where Are the Flying Cars?

Many people who are *ahem* middle-aged today, grew up with the idea that we would have flying cars by the 21st century. Like many futuristic visions, this one has been highly anticipated for years, but slow in coming true. So, how close we are? What changes would greater aerial traffic bring to our lives? And most importantly, do flying cars already exist?
CARS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taxis#Air Taxi#Test Flights#Startup#German#Lilium Air#Joby Aviation
simpleflying.com

GOL Orders 250 Electric Flying Taxis From Lessor Avolon

The Brazilian carrier GOL Linhas Aereas announced a partnership with Avolon, the leasing company, to commercialize an electric Vertical Take-Off and Landing (eVTOL) ride-sharing platform in Brazil. This is the third alliance of the sort taking place in the South American country, following the Azul-Lilium and Embraer-Flapper deals. Let’s investigate further.
INDUSTRY
dronedj.com

Airbus advances its fixed-wing eVTOL air taxi closer to reality

European aviation giant Airbus has revealed the updated version of its CityAirbus urban air mobility (UAM) plane. Certification of fixed-wing, all-electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) air taxi is being planned for some time in 2025. Europe’s aviation heavyweight revealed updated fixed-wing eVTOL air taxi program. The CityAirbus program has...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
The Next Web

UK’s first ‘vertiport’ shows just how far away flying taxis are

Did you know SHIFT is taking the stage this fall? Together with an amazing line-up of experts, we will explore the future of mobility during TNW Conference 2021. Secure your ticket now!. This month, we took a step closer to the next wave of air mobility with UK start-up Urban-Air...
ECONOMY
stockxpo.com

Flying Taxis’ Best Ride Is to the Helicopter Market

Cabdrivers don’t need to worry about being replaced by flying cars. Helicopter makers might need to a little bit. Vertical Aerospace, a British startup devoted to the development of electric vertical-takeoff-and-landing vehicles, or eVTOL, has just received a preorder for 25 aircraft plus an option for 25 more from Bristow Group , a U.S.-owned operator of civil helicopters, the air-taxi company told The Wall Street Journal.
CARS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
verticalmag.com

Blade bets that organ flights will pave the way for electric air taxis

Estimated reading time 6 minutes, 20 seconds. For Blade Air Mobility, arranging organ transportation flights is a lucrative side business that, unlike its core business of booking short-distance passenger flights, has seen no adverse impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. That’s reason enough for the company to invest in growing its MediMobility division, which it did last week through the $23 million acquisition of Trinity Air Medical, a multi-modal organ logistics and transportation company that operates in 16 states.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
theiet.org

UK start-up to build 65 mini airports for flying taxi services

UK start-up Urban-Air Port has partnered with automaker Hyundai to build 65 mini airports worldwide that are designed for a new generation of electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) passenger vehicles. Often described as flying taxis, eVTOLs are typically small electric planes or larger drone-inspired vehicles that are designed to...
INDUSTRY
Government Technology

Flying Taxis of the Future May Be Closer Than You Think

(TNS) — New Jersey architect John Sartor chuckled three years ago when cartoon character George Jetson’s flying car flashed on the screen at an aerial taxi convention. The idea of commuters whizzing crosstown in small flying vehicles sounded like a joke. Sartor said the laughing stopped when expert after expert...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Inverse

Look: NASA's futuristic eVTOL helicopter is ready for flight tests

NASA is commonly thought of as America’s space agency, but its name also emphasizes another research area. The National Aeronautics and Space Administration is also America’s civilian aerospace research organization. In that role, it has been instrumental in developing new technologies ranging from rocket engines to aircraft control systems. Part...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Freethink

Why NASA is testing an electric flying taxi

To ensure the air taxis of the future aren’t a bigger nuisance than they are a convenience, NASA is spending two weeks listening to a flying taxi soar over California. Hail the flying taxi: More than half the global population already lives in cities, and experts expect that figure to increase to nearly 70% by 2050. As urban areas become more crowded, traffic in them is likely to become an even bigger problem than it already is.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
CarBuzz

How Close Are We To A Truly Self-Driving Car?

We've been dreaming about a self-driving car for years and it is depicted in many sci-fi movies as the final step in the evolution of the automobile. But how close are we to self-driving cars and will they be truly autonomous vehicles? To properly answer these questions, we need to understand the various aspects of autonomous driving. As we start the discussion, it would be prudent to get our definitions right. The Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) does not refer to autonomous cars but prefers the word automated instead.
CARS
kfgo.com

Shares in Brazilian airline Gol rise after flying taxis announcement

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Shares in Brazilian airline Gol Linhas Aereas Inteligentes climbed on Tuesday after it announced an agreement with lessor Avolon to buy or lease 250 electric air taxis. Gol’s preferred shares rose 2.3% in early trading in Sao Paulo, to 19.30 reais, while the broader Bovespa index was...
INDUSTRY
Interesting Engineering

Lockheed Martin and Airbus Built the Perfect Tanker for the US Air Force

We have been bringing you updates on the drone tankers that the U.S. Air Force plans to deploy in the near future. Currently, USAF is stuck with Boeing's KC-46 which has a host of problems, and therefore, embarked on a new journey to find a tanker that will serve as a 'bridge' till the autonomous ones are ready. Jumping into the fray is Lockheed Martin, which recently unveiled the LMXT.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Interesting Engineering

Interesting Engineering

San Francisco, CA
29K+
Followers
6K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

Interesting Engineering is a cutting edge, leading community designed for all lovers of engineering, technology and science.

 https://interestingengineering.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy