Platteville JV football extends win streak to two

Platteville JV football had an exciting game Monday night. The Hillmen were down 20-14 at half. They rallied the second half to end up winning 40-26. Logan day had one rushing and one receiving touchdown thrown by Seth Wilson in the second half to put it away. Davyn Edge added two touchdowns of his own thrown by TJ Pink and Seth Wilson. Seth also threw to Lucas Ludlum for a touchdown. Keagon Coffey added a touchdown on the ground as well. Caleb Digman had a huge fumble recovery on a kickoff to swing the momentum to the Hillmen. Caleb also added two punts that gave the Dodgers no field position. The Oline and Dline both played great and had no problem moving the line of scrimmage. The team played hard and are off to a great start this year. They are set to take on Brodhead at home next Monday at 5:00.