Lewisville, TX

Fiery 18-Wheeler Crash Closes Interstate 35E in Lewisville

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn 18-wheeler crashed and caught fire along Interstate 35E in Lewisville early Tuesday morning, leaving a mess of debris firefighters say could take hours to clear. It happened before 5 a.m. in the southbound lanes of the interstate at the exit for Texas 121. The Lewisville Fire Department wrote on social media that it appeared the big rig crashed into a barrier wall, with the impact shearing the axles off the truck and its trailer.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident
