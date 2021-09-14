CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ag News: NAWG on WOTUS Changes and Net Farm Income Higher

By AgInfo.net
News Talk KIT
News Talk KIT
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

**Another Ag group is expressing disappointment in the EPA and Army Corps of Engineers’ decision to change the Navigable Waters Protection Rule. National Association of Wheat Growers CEO Chandler Goule tells www.agrimarketing.com, the NWPR provided farmers with clarity on what was jurisdictional under the Clean Water Act and important provisions for farmers.

newstalkkit.com

