Sens. Cruz, Toomey Outline Conditions for Dropping Objections to Biden Admin Nominees Related To Nord Stream 2

 8 days ago

‘These positions have been conveyed to the Biden administration in granular detail’. U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, and Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) today called on President Biden to impose sanctions on Nord Stream 2 AG, the company responsible for the Nord Stream 2 pipeline, pursuant to and as mandated by the Countering America’s Adversaries Through Sanctions Act (CAATSA). Sen. Cruz has committed to using all of his leverage and prerogatives as a U.S. senator to force the administration to follow the law, including holding and forcing floor votes on nominees. In a letter to Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) and Senate Banking Committee Chairman Sherrod Brown (D-Ohio), the senators outlined a path for clearing the nominees in exchange for the Biden administration meeting its legal and statutory obligations to impose sanctions.

