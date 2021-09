All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Since I first wrote about my obsession with the Balenciaga Motorcycle bag two years ago, I’ve been hoping, wishing, praying to see the ’00s It bag come back in a big way. The easy-to-wear, logoless bag has a relaxed structure that can not only withstand scuffs but is made to endure and look great with them. Everyone had it when it was released in 2001 during Nicolas Ghesquière’s tenure at the house. Former reality television star Nicole Richie had every candy-colored iteration, and the freakishly elegant French editor Emmanuelle Alt was often spotted clutching her black one. And now it’s back.

APPAREL ・ 8 DAYS AGO