Free computer science courseware and hardware for American educators

This thesis develops several forecasting models for simultaneously predicting the prices of d assets traded in financial markets, a most fundamental problem in the emerging area of ``FinTech''. The models are optimized to address three critical challenges, C1. High-dimensional interactions between assets. Assets could interact (e.g., Amazon's disclosure of its revenue change in cloud services could indicate that revenues also could change in other cloud providers). The number of possible interactions is quadratic in d, and is often much larger than the number of observations. C2. Non-linearity of the hypothesis class. Linear models are usually insufficient to characterize the relationship between the labels (responses) and the available information (features). C3. Data scarcity for each asset. The size of the data associated with an individual asset could be small. For example, a typical daily forecasting model based on technical factors uses three years (approx. 750 trading days) of data. We collect one data point for each day so only 750 observations are available for each asset.

