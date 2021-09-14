CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Education

Free computer science courseware and hardware for American educators

Raspberry Pi
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleToday we’re announcing two brand-new, fantastic, free online courses for educators in the USA. And to kickstart their learning journey, we are giving qualified US-based educators the chance to get a free Raspberry Pi Pico microcontroller hardware kit. This is all thanks to our partners at Infosys Foundation USA, who are committed to expanding access to computer science and maker education in public schools across the United States.

www.raspberrypi.org

Comments / 0

Related
Birmingham Star

INSOFE revolutionises data science education in just 10 yrs

New Delhi [India], September 9 (ANI/ATK): International School of Engineering (INSOFE) began its journey as an education institute in 2011 with a team of 6 employees, providing certificate programs in data science. 10 years later, the organisation has grown exponentially and offers 19 different bachelors, masters, and doctoral degrees in...
EDUCATION
neworleanssun.com

Data science education lacks a much-needed focus on ethics

The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. Undergraduate training for data scientists - dubbed the sexiest job of the 21st century by Harvard Business Review - falls short in preparing students for the ethical use of data science, our new study found. Data science lies at...
EDUCATION
arizona.edu

International Student Spotlight: Nathan Acosta, Computer Science

Sonora-Arizona Scholarship Opens Doors to Opportunity. My name is Nathan Acosta. I am an international student from Mexico, majoring in Computer Science with a minor in Informatics and Cybersecurity, in the College of Science. I was born and raised in the city of Agua Prieta, Sonora, a small town located...
TUCSON, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maker Education#Design#American#Infosys Foundation Usa#Leds
ZDNet

Best computer science certification 2021

Entry-level and experienced IT developers alike sometimes need to be reminded that employers view industry credentials as tangible proof of aptitude in industry standards and in specific areas of programming or development. That's why they should always be looking to improve their coding chops. "Certifications may be seen as a key differentiator for candidates seeking roles on technology teams," John Reed, senior executive director at Robert Half Technology, a staffing firm that focuses on filling jobs in IT, told InfoWorld.
COMPUTERS
qu.edu

Professor honored by American Society for Engineering Education

Ruby ElKharboutl, associate professor of software engineering at Quinnipiac University, has been named the American Society for Engineering Education’s Northeast Section Outstanding Campus Representative. The award recognizes those ASEE campus representatives who have achieved excellence in their roles as the society's representative on campus. The campus representative acts as a...
COLLEGES
phoenix.edu

What can you do with a computer science degree? Careers, tips and more

Computer science is the study of software systems and information technology theory and principles. It includes a variety of specialties, from cybersecurity to cloud computing. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) projects jobs in computer and information technology will grow by 11% between 2019 and 2029. In addition to...
TEMPE, AZ
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Computer Science
uconn.edu

Neag School Researcher Receives NSF, Google Grants to Improve Science Education

Neag School of Education professor of science education Todd Campbell is working on two grants focused on expanding the diversity and accessibility of science education in Connecticut and beyond. The first grant is funded through a $1.5 million National Science Foundation grant. The project will develop and implement a unit...
EDUCATION
manisteenews.com

Workshop to explore science education at Sleeping Bear Dunes

EMPIRE — Formal and non-formal educators who work with students in upper elementary through high school are invited to enjoy a day of exploration and hands-on activities in a free educators’ workshop entitled Exploring Science Education Opportunities at Sleeping Bear Dunes National Lakeshore (National Lakeshore) through Project Wild. The free...
EMPIRE, MI
Lumia UK

Microsoft expands computer science education program to Juarez, Mexico, and expands reach across 18 U.S. cities to improve high school students’ access and equity

The expansion is the largest for Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) since the program was founded 12 years ago. JUAREZ, Mexico — Sept. 13, 2021 — Today, Microsoft Corp. joined FECHAC, FUNAX, and community and government leaders to announce the expansion of the Technology Education and Literacy in Schools (TEALS) program to four high schools in Ciudad Juarez, Mexico, and 252 U.S. high schools across six net new cities and expanded reach in 12 cities. This is the largest program expansion into new cities and regions since TEALS was founded 12 years ago in 2009, and it’s also the first time the current English language curriculum will be translated into Spanish through partnerships with curriculum providers such as Carnegie Mellon University.
EDUCATION
CU Boulder News & Events

Veteran scientist, educator pay it forward to future generations of health science students

As the first in their families to go to college, John and Ann Harsh understand some of the challenges first-generation students face. Now, they're paying it forward by creating a scholarship for first-generation and underrepresented students studying integrative physiology at CU Boulder, as well as a bequest to establish the first endowed faculty chair in the Department of Integrative Physiology and directorship of the Health Professions Residential Academic Program (HPRAP).
BOULDER, CO
usu.edu

Grant Allows USU Computer Engineers to Develop More Energy-efficient AI Hardware

Researchers from Utah State University’s College of Engineering are working to develop more energy-efficient artificial intelligence hardware, thanks to a grant from the National Science Foundation. Computer engineering professors Sanghamitra Roy and Koushik Chakraborty were awarded the nearly half a million-dollar grant. In addition to researching how to decrease the...
UTAH STATE
uoregon.edu

New institute at the UO will focus on the science of education

The College of Education is launching a new institute to equip educators and school leaders with scientific evidence about what works best in classrooms and schools. The HEDCO Institute for Evidence-Based Educational Practice will assess the body of available research evidence on the most pressing issues in education and provide school leaders with guidance about the most effective policies, programs and practices to enable the success and well-being of students.
EUGENE, OR
azednews.com

Arizona Science Center Hosts Virtual Early Education STEM Conference

September 9, 2021 – PHOENIX, AZ– As learners and educators alike try to ensure children don’t miss out on science learning and inspiration, Arizona Science Center invites PreK-2 educators from across the state to participate in the inaugural Early Childhood Educate to Innovate Conference (E2I). E2I will provide hands-on, innovative professional development training for educators on ways to inspire our youngest learners in STEM learning. The daylong virtual session will be held on Saturday, September 25, 2021.
PHOENIX, AZ
Lumia UK

How computer science classes are building a better future for students in Juárez, Mexico

In Ciudad Juárez, a Mexican city brimming with factories just south of El Paso, Texas, Daisy Aguilera Suarez’s mother often goes home exhausted from 13-hour shifts sewing automobile air bags. Alexis García Amador’s father fixes cars and houses on weekends to make ends meet between shifts as an electronics factory supervisor. Roberto Delgado Muñoz’s father does construction when he’s not running the family’s busy food truck.
EDUCATION
lclark.edu

Computer Science Students Tackle Real-World Problems

In Professor Peter Drake’s software development course, computer science students apply the skills they have learned to real-life problems, such as earthquake preparedness and biology research. For those who don’t often communicate through code, it can be difficult to imagine how to bridge the gap between brackets and numbers to...
PORTLAND, OR
wpguynews.com

Computer Science Unleashed, Chapter 1: Connections

This article is actually an excerpt from Wladston Ferreira Filho‘s new book Computer Science Unleashed. This book is about all the groundbreaking technologies behind the World Wide Web. We might even take them for granted these days, but there are important and learnable technologies behind how it all works. Read on and marvel at the engineering ingenuity that enables simple physical links between computers to become a global, near-instant communication medium that everyone can use almost for free.
COMPUTERS
College of William and Mary

[PAST EVENT] Qiong Wu, Computer Science - Dissertation Defense

This thesis develops several forecasting models for simultaneously predicting the prices of d assets traded in financial markets, a most fundamental problem in the emerging area of ``FinTech''. The models are optimized to address three critical challenges, C1. High-dimensional interactions between assets. Assets could interact (e.g., Amazon's disclosure of its revenue change in cloud services could indicate that revenues also could change in other cloud providers). The number of possible interactions is quadratic in d, and is often much larger than the number of observations. C2. Non-linearity of the hypothesis class. Linear models are usually insufficient to characterize the relationship between the labels (responses) and the available information (features). C3. Data scarcity for each asset. The size of the data associated with an individual asset could be small. For example, a typical daily forecasting model based on technical factors uses three years (approx. 750 trading days) of data. We collect one data point for each day so only 750 observations are available for each asset.
MARKETS

Comments / 0

Community Policy