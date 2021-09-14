CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Suspect arrested after alleged racist tirade, physical attack on Spirit Airlines flight

Cover picture for the articleA Muslim woman is calling for hate crime charges after she says she was attacked on a flight to Detroit on Sept. 11. Aicha Toure described the attack while she was trying to get off of a plane at the Detroit Metropolitan Airport. She says the incident started when an older woman dropped her luggage, which then accidentally hit another woman. That woman allegedly became infuriated and verbally abusive.

Rick James' Ghost
7d ago

Another Karen that doesn't know how to conduct herself ends up charged with a crime. Cut out the middle man. Uppercut your local Karen.💪🏿

Guest
8d ago

But a Muslim picks up 100 American flags and throws them in the trash. No charges. Nor a word from the lib press. Un huh🙄

Tim Gruss
7d ago

September 11th will never be a good day to be a Muslim in the United States of America

